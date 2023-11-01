Ukraine war: Russian attacks force evacuations of children

The conflict in Ukraine has led to the forced evacuation of children and families from towns and villages near the frontlines. Russia’s renewed offensives in parts of the Donetsk region and escalating fighting in the Kherson region have made conditions too dangerous for residents. Last week, orders were issued to evacuate these areas, bringing more families and children to relative safety further west in Ukraine. Many evacuees are uncertain about their future, unsure if they will ever return home. Millions of Ukrainians have been internally displaced due to the conflict, and while they are far from the front lines, their lives continue to be shaped by the ongoing conflict.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-67277203