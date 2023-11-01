NR Narayana Murthy: Why Indians are debating a 70-hour work week

The debate on the ideal number of working hours per week has been reignited in India after software billionaire NR Narayana Murthy suggested that young people should be prepared to work 70 hours a week for the country’s development. His comments received mixed reactions on social media, with some criticizing the potential impact on work-life balance and others highlighting that many women already work significantly more than 70 hours when accounting for both office and domestic work. While India has a strong work culture, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused people worldwide to re-evaluate their work-life balance. Some countries are even experimenting with shorter workweeks to improve employee well-being.

