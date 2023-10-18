Sudan conflict: Ethnic cleansing committed in Darfur, UK says

The BBC has uncovered evidence of ethnic violence in Sudan, particularly in Darfur, where at least 68 villages have been set on fire by armed militias since fighting broke out between rival military factions in April. This has raised concerns of “ethnic cleansing,” a term used by the UK Minister for Africa, Andrew Mitchell. Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who leads one side of the conflict, expressed his willingness to cooperate with the International Criminal Court to bring those guilty to justice. The Centre for Information Resilience used satellite and social media data to document the scale of violence and abuses, suggesting a pattern of targeted villages, with ethnic tensions driving the conflict. Over 5 million people have been displaced, and concerns persist that the fighting could escalate further and spill into neighboring countries or become a proxy conflict.

