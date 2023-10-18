In Gaza’s crowded Khan Younis, 90 people shelter in one house

An Irish couple, Ibrahim AlAgha and Hamida, took their three Dublin-born children to Gaza for an extended family visit, hoping to introduce them to their Palestinian heritage. However, their plans were disrupted by Israeli airstrikes amid escalating violence between Israel and Hamas. Seeking shelter during the conflict, they joined their extended family and friends in the southern city of Khan Younis, with the house now accommodating 90 people. The dire conditions, including food and water shortages, frequent explosions, and a lack of basic amenities, have taken a heavy toll on the family, particularly the children. Despite their efforts to leave Gaza, bureaucratic challenges and safety concerns have left them feeling hopeless as the situation continues to deteriorate.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-67138165