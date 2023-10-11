Paraguay jail: Rioting inmates hold guards hostage

Inmates at Paraguay’s largest prison, Tacumbú jail, took at least 10 guards hostage during a riot. The prisoners are demanding a guarantee that the police won’t storm the jail, a signed document promising no reprisals for the riot, and the reopening of the overcrowded facility for new inmates. The hostage situation reportedly involves members of a prison gang called Rotela Clan, which seeks to strengthen its influence within the prison by accommodating more of its members. Paraguay’s justice minister insisted that the security forces would regain control of the prison and refused to be blackmailed by criminal gangs.

