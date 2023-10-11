Inside Kfar Aza where Hamas militants killed families in their homes

The kibbutz Kfar Aza, an Israeli community along the border with Gaza, was the site of a massacre during the early days of the war as Hamas fighters breached the Israeli defenses, killing Israeli residents, including children. The Israeli army took 12 hours to respond, and the residents of Kfar Aza were caught off guard. While Israel mourns its loss, hundreds of Palestinian civilians in Gaza have also been killed, a violation of international humanitarian law, sparking strong criticism. Israeli soldiers, even from reserve units, are resolute in their determination to fight as the nation unites in the face of attack.

