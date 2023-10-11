Gaza: Children screamed in street as we fled 2am air strike

Gaza’s sole power plant has ceased operations due to a lack of fuel, and supplies of medical and food are dwindling as hundreds flee air strikes. Israeli airstrikes, which have persisted for five days, have caused increasing desperation for the 2.3 million people in Gaza, who are trapped in the territory with no means of leaving.

The power plant shutdown occurred on Wednesday after Israel reduced critical supplies, including fuel, following a violent incursion by Hamas militants. As a result, residents rely on generators for electricity, but there’s no way to import fuel for them. Israeli crossings are closed, and Egypt’s only crossing with Gaza is shut due to nearby airstrikes, making it nearly impossible to leave the region. Hamas reported 30 casualties in overnight strikes, while the total death toll from retaliatory airstrikes exceeds 1,000 Gazans.

