Russian lawmakers given 10 days to study revoking nuclear test ban treaty ratification

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed resuming nuclear testing and gave lawmakers 10 days to study how to revoke Moscow’s verification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). The CTBT Organization warned of Russian likely revocation last Friday.

A Russian nuclear test would seek to evoke fear and remind the world of its massive nuclear arsenal. A nuclear blast could also open the gates to renewed testing from China or the United States, possibly restarting an arms race between the powers. Putin also stated that Russia’s nuclear doctrine does not require updating and that revoking the CTBT would align Russia with the United States, which signed but did not ratify the agreement. Leaders from the CTBT Organization urgently requested meetings with Russian leadership to promote continued ratification of the treaty.

