Israeli airstrikes intensify in Gaza as war enters 4th day

Critical information on all aspects of the Israel-Hamas war emerged on Tuesday morning. International discussion surrounding the war ramped up, and new information on the ground indicates Gaza is in a precarious position.

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the ongoing conflict on the United States’ policy failures and inability to create a compromise between Israelis and Palestinians. Russia’s ambassador to Israel stated two Russian citizens were killed and four others remain missing as a result of Israel-Palestinian violence, and Moscow offered to help Israel and Palestine reach a settlement. Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stated on Tuesday that Iraq is prepared to send supplies to Gaza and called on all Arabs to open their borders to Palestinians. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India stands firmly with Israel after a Tuesday phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Relations between Israel and India have significantly grown under Modi’s administration. The German Foreign Ministry announced that it assumes an unknown number of German-Israeli citizens were kidnapped or killed on Saturday.

The World Health Organization announced that the medical stockpiles it sent to seven Gazan hospitals are already depleted and reprogrammed an additional $1 million for further medical aid. The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees stated its staff remains unharmed after its Gazan headquarters suffered significant damage from an Israeli airstrike. The Rafah Crossing administration in Egypt advised its Palestinian counterparts to evacuate the border crossing after it received numerous bomb threats.

