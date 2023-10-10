Guatemala’s Arevalo says government using violence to counter protests, warns possible state of siege

Guatemala’s president-elect Bernardo Arevalo warned on Monday that the current government is using violent methods to repel protests and foster tension. Further escalations of violence could allow the sitting government to declare a state of siege.

Guatemalans have protested for over a week to demand the resignation of authorities in the attorney general’s office. After the attorney general’s office conducted raids on electoral buildings and Arevalo’s party headquarters in August, multiple domestic and international organizations accused the office of undermining Arevalo’s electoral victory. The attorney general’s office also attempted to suspend Arevalo’s party. The head of the Organization of American States (OAS) recently accepted an offer to mediate between Guatemalan officials and protestors and ensure a peaceful transfer of power to Arevalo.

