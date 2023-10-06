Ukraine cyber-conflict: Hacking gangs vow to de-escalate

Two major hacktivist groups involved in the Ukraine conflict, Killnet and the IT Army of Ukraine, have pledged to comply with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) rules for civilian hackers. These rules, dubbed a “Geneva Code of cyber-war,” are designed to reduce cyberattacks that impact civilians. Both groups have been involved in disruptive cyberattacks targeting public services, including hospitals and railways. By adhering to the ICRC rules, these hacktivist groups aim to avoid attacks that affect civilians and non-military infrastructure. However, not all hacktivist groups are expected to follow these rules, and the situation in the region remains complex and volatile.

