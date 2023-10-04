Venice tourist bus plunges from bridge, killing 21

A tragic bus accident near Venice has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including several children, as the electric bus broke through a barrier and plunged nearly 50 feet from a flyover, bursting into flames near railway tracks in Mestre, which connects to Venice. The victims included five Ukrainians, one German, and the Italian driver. CCTV footage showed the bus passing another vehicle before the accident. Three children, including a baby, were among the deceased, while 15 people suffered injuries, some seriously. The bus had been rented by a local company to transport tourists and was an electric vehicle. The cause of the accident remains unclear, with authorities investigating. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro described it as a “huge tragedy,” and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed condolences to the victims’ families.

