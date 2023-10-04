Asian Games: China censors ‘Tiananmen’ image of athletes hugging

A photo of two Chinese female athletes with race numbers forming the number “64” has been censored on Chinese social media due to its inadvertent reference to the Tiananmen Square massacre that occurred on June 4, 1989, where troops shot and killed hundreds of pro-democracy protesters in Beijing. Discussions of the incident remain taboo in China, with authorities regularly removing any mention of it from the internet. The athletes, Lin Yuwei and Wu Yanni, had embraced each other after a 100m hurdles race at the Asian Games, where the photo was taken. Despite some Chinese news articles still displaying the photo, discussion of the Tiananmen Square events remains highly sensitive in China, with censorship and control over the internet.

