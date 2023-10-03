UN authorizes Haiti security mission to fight gangs

The United Nations Security Council authorized a Multinational Security Support mission to fight gang violence in Haiti on Monday. Haiti’s Foreign Minister Jean Victor Geneus described the action as a “glimmer of hope” for the Haitian population.

All members of the Security Council voted in favor of the initiative except China and Russia, which abstained. The Security Council also expanded a U.N. arms embargo to include all gangs rather than specific gang-affiliated individuals. Haitian officials believe many of the guns possessed by Haitian gang members are imported from the United States. Kenya will lead the security assistance mission with a force of 1,000 police officers. The Bahamas, Jamaica, and Antigua and Barbuda will also contribute to the effort. The U.S. will provide logistical and financial assistance to the multinational force.

