Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli air attack on army sites in Deir al Zor

Syrian state media announced that Israel conducted an air attack on Syrian armed forces sites in the eastern Deir al Zor province on Monday. The military action injured two Syrian soldiers and destroyed various facilities.

The Israeli army has not commented on the alleged attack. The strike is likely part of Israel’s larger campaign against Iran-linked targets in Syria. Iran has supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since civil unrest broke out in 2011. A human rights organization reported three explosions occurred in areas suspected to house Iranian-supported militias.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-carries-out-air-attack-army-sites-syrias-deir-al-zor-syrian-state-media-2023-10-02/