South Africa floods: At least 11 people die after Western Cape deluge

At least 11 people have been killed after heavy rain and winds hit South Africa’s Western Cape province, including Cape Town, over the weekend leaving a trail of destruction. Authorities warn that the death toll may rise as the floodwater subsides. The destructive weather flooded homes, tore off roofs, destroyed crops and damaged roads and other infrastructure. Rescue teams are still searching for people who are feared trapped in their partially submerged homes. Eight of the 11 people who died were electrocuted in an informal settlement when waters swamped illegal connections to the power lines.

