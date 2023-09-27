Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan arrests former Karabakh leader

Azerbaijan has arrested Ruben Vardanyan, a former leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, as he attempted to leave the enclave for Armenia. Vardanyan, a businessman who headed the separatist government from November 2022 until February, was among thousands trying to leave Nagorno-Karabakh, which was seized by Azerbaijan last week. Azerbaijan has claimed to be looking for “war crimes” suspects among those crossing the border and has said it intends to offer amnesty to Armenian fighters who surrendered but wants those who committed war crimes to be handed over. Western governments have called on Azerbaijan to allow international observers into Karabakh to monitor its treatment of the local population.

