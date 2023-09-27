Iraq fire: At least 100 killed in blaze at wedding party in Qaraqosh

A devastating fire broke out during a wedding celebration in Qaraqosh, Iraq’s biggest Christian town, resulting in at least 100 deaths and 150 injuries. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but some reports suggest that fireworks may have ignited it. Flammable panels in the building exacerbated the flames, causing parts of the ceiling to collapse. The fire led to an outpouring of support and condolences from officials, including Iraq’s president, who declared three days of national mourning. The number of victims is still unclear, with varying reports from different sources. The incident highlights the challenges of safety and healthcare infrastructure in Iraq, where corruption and mismanagement are prevalent.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-66932327