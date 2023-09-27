Germany cracks down on neo-Nazi sect Artgemeinschaft for targeting children

Germany has banned the far-right sect Artgemeinschaft for spreading Nazi ideology to children and young people. The country’s interior minister called the group “deeply racist and antisemitic” and said it was trying “to raise new enemies of the constitution.” Artgemeinschaft used Nazi-era literature and cultural events to spread its ideology. Police have raided dozens of homes and offices linked to the group in 12 German states. The ban also includes the sect’s website, its publications, and Familienwerk, another association connected with it. Artgemeinschaft is one of Germany’s oldest neo-Nazi groups, and its members have had links to other far-right and neo-Nazi groups in the country.

