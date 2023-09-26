US Central Command forces capture Islamic State official in Syria after helicopter raid

United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) announced on Monday that a Saturday operation in northern Syria led to the capture of a senior Islamic State official.

USCENTCOM assessed that “Abu Halil al-Fad’ani” is an ISIS Syria Operational and Facilitation official with connections to ISIS leadership throughout the region. The helicopter raid did not harm or kill any civilians. A USCENTCOM spokesperson stated that al-Fad’ani’s capture will increase the US military’s ability to locate and remove terrorists from the battlefield.

