Ethnic Armenians flee Karabakh after breakaway region’s defeat

Thousands of ethnic Armenians fled the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Monday, producing miles-long lines along the mountain roads to Armenia. Armenian leadership in Karabakh stated that many of the region’s 120,000 residents do not intend to remain in the area as it comes under Azerbaijani control.

Adding to the chaotic exit, an explosion at a gas storage depot outside the regional capital injured over 200 people. Refugees in Armenia told reporters that they have given up hope of returning to Karabakh, and that they believe the dispute over the region is finally over. U.S. President Joe Biden promised Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will assist in addressing humanitarian needs. Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which the Azerbaijani government has firmly denied. Ethnic Armenian leadership has vowed to remain in ‘Artsakh’ until all residents who wish to evacuate have safely arrived in Armenia.

