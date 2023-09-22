Two jailed for killing French bus driver over Covid mask rule

Two men, Wyssem Manai and Maxime Guyennon, have been sentenced to 15 and 13 years in jail, respectively, for beating a French bus driver, Philippe Monguillot, to death in the city of Bayonne in 2020. The attack occurred after Monguillot asked a group of men on his bus to show their tickets and properly wear face masks, as masks were mandatory on public transport during the pandemic. The confrontation escalated, resulting in Monguillot being kicked and punched, causing him to hit his head on the pavement. The 59-year-old father of three passed away after five days in the hospital. The sentencing has caused anger among the victim’s family, who had hoped for a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. Monguillot’s death had shocked France, leading to widespread protests and calls for justice.

