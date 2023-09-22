MohBad mourners teargassed at Nigeria’s Lekki toll gate after Lagos concert

Fans mourning the death of Afrobeats star MohBad were teargassed by police in Lagos, Nigeria, as they gathered at the Lekki toll gate after a memorial concert for the late singer. MohBad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, passed away in a Lagos hospital last week. An outpouring of grief and demands for transparency regarding the cause of his death have followed. The Lagos authorities have exhumed his body as part of an ongoing investigation. The memorial concert featured performances and tributes from music stars and celebrities, and the hashtag #justiceformohbad trended on social media as fans sought answers about his death. Protests have erupted in various Nigerian cities, prompting an inquiry led by the Lagos state governor and the country’s secret police.

