Spain players agree to end boycott before Nations League games

Most of the Spain women’s national football team has agreed to end their boycott, according to Victor Francos, the secretary of state for sports. The decision was reached after over seven hours of meetings and comes after the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) committed to “immediate and profound changes.” The boycott had begun in protest after the then RFEF president Luis Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent following Spain’s Women’s World Cup final victory over England in August. The kiss led to Rubiales’ resignation and the sacking of Spain’s manager, Jorge Vilda. Two players, Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro, have left the squad, while the rest have agreed to play in upcoming games against Sweden and Switzerland.

