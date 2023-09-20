Nagorno-Karabakh forces agree Azerbaijan demand to disarm

Ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh have agreed to a ceasefire proposal that includes complete disarmament, following a recent offensive by Azerbaijan’s army. The move came after Azerbaijan demanded a full surrender. At least 32 people have been killed, including seven civilians, and 200 wounded since the Azerbaijani military launched operations. The ceasefire agreement was reached with the mediation of Russian peacekeepers. The truce also includes a commitment for Armenian forces to pull out. Armenia has denied having a military presence in the area. The previous war in the region in 2020 resulted in several thousand deaths and saw Azerbaijan backed by Turkey regain territory around and inside Nagorno-Karabakh.

