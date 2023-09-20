India warns citizens in Canada to be cautious

India has issued an advisory urging its citizens in Canada to exercise extreme caution, citing growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada. This advisory follows recent tensions between the two countries, marked by the expulsion of diplomats. Canada is investigating allegations linking the Indian state to the killing of a Sikh separatist leader, which India vehemently denies. The strained relations are rooted in the Khalistan movement, a separatist cause popular among some in the Sikh diaspora in Canada, and Canada’s highest number of Sikhs outside of Punjab. The advisory also mentions threats against Indian diplomats and individuals opposing anti-India agendas in Canada.

