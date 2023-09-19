Coal from Russia-annexed Ukraine sold in NATO member Turkey

Reuters reviewed Russian customs data and discovered Russia shipped over 160,000 tonnes of coal from annexed regions of Ukraine to Turkey from February to July of this year. Multiple coal companies listed in the data independently confirmed the destination of their coal, totaling a value of about $14.3 million.

Turkey has not imposed trade restrictions on Russia or regions of Ukraine taken by Russia. Contrastingly, Turkey says it recognizes Ukraine’s territorial integrity and is currently serving as a mediator in grain export negotiations with Russia. According to the commercial trade data provider, 95% of coal from annexed regions of Ukraine is exported to Turkey. The United States has imposed sanctions on various companies it considers to support war in Ukraine through business transactions, including multiple Turkish organizations. A State Department spokesperson said they condemn any Russian attempts to steal and profit from Ukraine’s natural resources.

