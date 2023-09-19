Canada says it suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder

On Monday, Canada announced it obtained solid information linking Indian government agents to the June murder of a Sikh separatist leader living in British Columbia. The Canadian government has since expelled a senior Indian intelligence official.

The Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was shot outside a temple in Surrey, BC on June 18. Nijjar advocated for an independent Sikh homeland “Khalistan” and was labeled a “terrorist” by Indian officials in 2020. India’s ties with Canada have worsened in recent years because Canada refuses to crack down on separatist Sikh protestors at India’s request. Canadian President Trudeau told the House of Commons that he directly addressed Indian Prime Minister Modi during the recent G20 summit in New Delhi with concerns over this incident. The two countries have also frozen talks on a trade deal scheduled for the end of 2023.

