Blinken meets Chinese VP as US-China contacts increase ahead of possible summit

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China’s Vice President Han Zheng at the Chinese mission to the United Nations on Monday. The recent escalation in official U.S.-China contacts could indicate a meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping later this year.

After the meeting, Blinken emphasized the importance of improving relations and maintaining open lines of communication with China. Blinken visited China this summer after his February trip was canceled following the Chinese surveillance balloon incident. Han told Blinken that the two countries must display sincerity and establish a greater willingness to compromise. Some have identified a November Asia-Pacific Economic conference in San Fransisco as a possible meeting location for Biden and Xi Jinping.

