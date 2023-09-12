Ukraine claims to retake Black Sea drilling rigs from Russian control

Ukraine recently announced that special forces retook control of the Boyko Towers in the northern Black Sea last month. Russia seized the gas drilling platforms in 2015 after it annexed the Crimean peninsula. Ukraine’s military intelligence also released a video of the operation.

The video explains that Russia used the Boyko Towers as a radar installation and storage depot for helicopter fuel and ammunition. The video also shows Ukrainian troops firing an anti-aircraft missile at a Russian Su-30 that was circling their boats. This evidence matches a British Ministry of Defence tweet from August 27 that noted skirmishes between a Russian jet and a Ukrainian boat around the drilling platforms. According to the video, Russia’s loss of the radar equipment at the Boyko Towers means they no longer fully control the Black Sea. Ukraine has conducted various small, long-distance raids with special forces in recent weeks, even impacting the northwest region of Crimea. One Ukrainian operator fell overboard during the mission but was later rescued after a 14-hour search.

