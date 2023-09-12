Kim Jong Un in Russia amid US warnings not to sell arms

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in the Russian border town of Khasan via armored train on Tuesday. Russian officials stated that Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss many topics during the fully-fledged visit, including UN sanctions against North Korea and giving humanitarian aid to the country.

The United States warned that the meeting could also contribute to ongoing weapons negotiations between the two countries. Washington urged the North Korean leader to uphold its promise to not sell Russia weapons for use in Ukraine and reminded the nation that breaching this agreement would violate Security Council regulations. Kim rarely travels abroad, and his last international trip in 2019 was also to meet with Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the summit serves to address Russian and North Korean interests, and will not heed Washington’s warnings against arms negotiations. North Korea is capable of replenishing various Russian stockpiles, such as artillery shells, but quality issues could limit the efficacy of any deal.

