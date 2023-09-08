Strong earthquake rocks central Morocco

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck central Morocco, causing people to evacuate into the streets. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties at this time. The earthquake’s epicenter was located 71km southwest of Marrakesh, with a depth of 18.5 km, as reported by the US Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 23:11 local time (22:11 GMT) and resulted in damaged buildings and debris-filled streets, as shown in unverified video clips on social media. The impact was felt strongly in the capital city, Rabat.

