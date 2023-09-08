‘Much more needed’ to achieve Paris climate goals: UN report

The UN’s first Global Stocktake of progress on the Paris climate agreement warns that the world is seriously off track in achieving the treaty’s goals of reducing carbon emissions and providing financial support to developing nations. While the Paris Agreement has led to significant reductions in future warming, it states that much more needs to be done on all fronts to meet its long-term goals. The report emphasizes the urgent need to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, requiring global greenhouse gas emissions to peak by 2025 and rapidly decline thereafter. Achieving net-zero carbon emissions by mid-century will demand radical decarbonization, including phasing out fossil fuels without carbon capture. Clean energy must also be significantly expanded, and financial support for developing nations must be scaled up to address climate impacts.

