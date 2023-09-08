Maldives heads to polls amid India-China rivalry, fears for democracy

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is facing a tough re-election battle against pro-China mayor Mohamed Muiz in a crowded field of candidates. Solih, who sought closer ties with India and repaired relations with the West during his term, is struggling to generate enthusiasm among voters, with many feeling disillusioned with the options. Analysts suggest that neither candidate is likely to bode well for the country’s democracy. A win for Muiz could potentially return the country to authoritarianism, while Solih has been criticized for poor governance and allegations of corruption. The outcome will also impact the influence battle between India and China in the Maldives.

