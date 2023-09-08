G20 in India: Biden arrives but Ukraine war looms over Delhi summit

World leaders have gathered in India for the G20 summit, marked by divisions over issues like the Ukraine war following Russia’s invasion. While US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are absent. India is pushing for a joint declaration, but disagreements have intensified since the previous summit. The G20 represents 85% of the world’s economic output and 75% of world trade, with India advocating for the concerns of developing countries. Key issues include debt relief, climate change financing, food and energy security, and global supply chains. However, India’s human rights record may not be addressed, and a lack of a joint declaration could raise questions about the forum’s relevance in a changing world.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-66737664