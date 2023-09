Romania’s defense minister has admitted that remains of a drone used in a Russian attack on a Ukrainian port have been found on Romanian territory. This comes after two days of senior officials denying any cross-border incident. Ukraine had insisted it had evidence of the explosion. Romania’s president says the attack would be a serious violation of Romania’s sovereignty. The incident has brought angry reaction from Romanian commentators who suspect an attempted cover-up.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-66727788