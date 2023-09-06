Luis Rubiales: Jenni Hermoso files legal complaint over Women’s World Cup final kiss

Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso has filed a legal complaint over a kiss from the Spanish Football Federation president, Luis Rubiales, which she alleges was non-consensual. Rubiales, who claims the kiss was mutual and consensual, has been provisionally suspended by Fifa. The complaint means Rubiales, 46, could face criminal charges. Spanish prosecutors have already opened a preliminary investigation into whether the incident amounts to a crime of sexual assault. At the time, the top Spanish criminal court said the investigation was necessary “to determine their legal significance”.

