Kenyan baby stealer convicted after BBC expose

A Kenyan hospital employee who was caught by the BBC selling a baby on the black market has been convicted of child trafficking. Fred Leparan, who worked at Nairobi’s Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital, was filmed accepting $2,500 (£2,000) to sell a baby boy under the hospital’s care. He was arrested in 2020 following a BBC Africa Eye investigation. Leparan was charged alongside another hospital employee, Selina Awour, with child theft. Awuor was convicted of three counts of child neglect but was acquitted of child trafficking. The pair will be sentenced on 26 September.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-66729785