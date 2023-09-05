Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa sworn in after disputed poll

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to lift millions out of poverty as he was sworn in for a second term on Monday. The main opposition party called the results of the August 23 election a “gigantic fraud.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, and Mozambique leader Philipe Nyusi attended the 80-year-old’s swearing-in ceremony. The southern African regional bloc SADC stated the election did not meet regional and international standards. The European Union’s observer mission found that polling occurred under a “climate of fear.” The opposition party’s leader, Nelson Chamisa, called the election “flawed” and asked for a new vote, but did not file legal proceedings. Mnangagwa encouraged Chamisa’s party to challenge the election in court but noted that he will crackdown on those spreading chaos. The Zimdolla has plunged 80% since January 2023 and international investment remains frozen. Mnangagwa pledges to revive the Zimdollar and views a national currency as an indispensable asset for future prosperity.

