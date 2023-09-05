Cuba uncovers human trafficking of Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine

Cuba’s foreign ministry announced it discovered a human trafficking ring that coerced Cuban citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine on Monday. Cuban authorities are now working to dismantle the operation.

Cuba’s statement verified that the network was operating in Russia and Cuba, attempting to persuade Cubans living in both countries to join Russian military forces. After heavy losses, Russia announced it planned to boost its armed forces by 30% last year. In May, a Russian newspaper based in Ryazan City reported that multiple Cuban citizens signed up to serve with Russian forces in exchange for citizenship. The report stated that the Cuban citizens were deployed to Ukraine. Russia has not published a response to these claims. Cuban authorities have initiated criminal proceedings against individuals affiliated with the human trafficking network.

https://www.reuters.com/world/cuba-uncovers-human-trafficking-cubans-fight-russia-ukraine-2023-09-05/