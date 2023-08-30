Hundreds of thousands forced to scam in SE Asia: UN

A UN report has highlighted that hundreds of thousands of people have been trafficked to Southeast Asia to run online scams, with at least 120,000 people in Myanmar and another 100,000 in Cambodia being forced into these activities. These scams generate billions of dollars in revenue each year. Victims are often lured by promises of easy work and are then held captive and forced to work in online scam centers. The report indicates that criminal networks are now targeting victims with professional jobs, not just less-educated individuals, and highlights the need for stronger governance, rule of law, and international cooperation to combat this issue.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-66655047