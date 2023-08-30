China map: India lodges ‘strong protest’ over territory claims

India has lodged a “strong protest” with China over a new map that claims Indian territory as part of China. The map released by China’s ministry of natural resources shows the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh and the disputed Aksai Chin plateau as Chinese territory. India’s foreign ministry rejected the claims, saying they have no basis and only complicate the resolution of the boundary question. Tensions between India and China have been ongoing due to the poorly demarcated Line of Actual Control, a disputed de facto border along the Himalayas, which has led to occasional clashes between troops.

