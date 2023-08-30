Several professors in prestigious universities in Iran have been expelled, leading to debates about whether these terminations are related to their support for last year’s nationwide protests. The protests, which began in September, were sparked by the death of a woman in police custody and led to acts of civil disobedience by students and professors. The most high-profile academic to be sacked is Ali Sharifi Zarchi, a professor of bioinformatics and artificial intelligence at Sharif University of Technology. While the universities have not explicitly linked the expulsions to the protests, some observers and media sources have made the connection.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/8/30/academic-decline-why-are-university-professors-being-expelled-in-iran