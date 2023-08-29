Russia scrambles jets in response to US drones over Crimea – ministry

The Russian Defence Ministry announced it scrambled two fighter jets on Monday in response to two U.S. drones conducting an intelligence-gathering mission in the Black Sea region.

The ministry stated that Russian forces observed the drones near Crimea, and claimed they were headed toward the Russian border. The statement added that the drones altered course and left the region after the jets left the ground. Unlike recent altercations between U.S. drones and Russian jets over Syria, neither side reported direct contact between the aircraft.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-scrambles-jets-response-us-drones-over-crimea-ministry-2023-08-28/