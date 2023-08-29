Iran says Iraq has agreed to disarm and relocate Kurdistan militants

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani stated on Monday that Iran and Iraq reached an agreement to disarm and relocate “separatists and terrorist groups” in Iraqi Kurdistan. An anonymous Iraqi security advisor confirmed Iran’s demands involved relocating separatist forces to refugee camps.

The same source pointed to a March border security agreement between the two nations as the genesis of these new demands. Tehran has voiced its concerns regarding armed groups in northern Iraq many times and has accused the Kurdish region of harboring terrorists and militants. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also claims fighters from this region have repeatedly attacked their bases. IRGC forces used drones and missiles against Iraqi Kurdistan last September, killing 13. Kanaani stated Iraq committed to take action before September 19th.

