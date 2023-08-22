US State Dept OKs possible sale of Apache helicopter to Poland for $12 bln – Pentagon

Poland requested 96 Apache attack helicopters, 1,844 Hellfire missiles, and 508 stinger missiles from the United States in a recent deal. The U.S. State Department approved the sale on Monday. The Pentagon values the helicopters and accompanying weaponry at $12 billion. Poland has strategically increased its military strength in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the NATO member continues its buildup with this purchase. The Pentagon notified Congress of the pending sale on Monday and named Boeing and Lockheed Martin as the prime contractors for the deal, but State Department approval does not indicate negotiations have concluded.

