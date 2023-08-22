Central America parliament expels Taiwan, makes China permanent observer

On Monday, the Central American Parliament voted to replace Taiwan with China as a permanent observer of the voting body. Taiwan previously sat as a permanent observer for more than twenty years.

Beijing has made considerable efforts to expand its influence in Central America, especially at Taipei’s expense. Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, and the Dominican Republic have all severed ties with Taiwan in the past few years. Taiwan stated it withdrew from Parlacen immediately and condemned China’s efforts to prevent its representation in international organizations. Guatemala is the last remaining Parlacen member to recognize Taiwan. Two U.S. Senators of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere issued a bipartisan statement denouncing the vote.

