Troops guard Pakistani Christians after mob torches churches

Violence erupted in eastern Pakistan after two men in a Christian settlement were accused of desecrating the Koran. A Muslim mob entered the settlement and set multiple churches and homes on fire before police ended the altercation 10 hours later.

Troops have now blocked off the Christian colony located in the industrial district of Faisalabad. Provincial government leader Mohsin Naqvi stated the government will restore order and compensate for losses of property within three to four days. Police arrested over 100 accused rioters on Wednesday, and Amnesty International called on Pakistani officials to ensure the safety of minority populations. Although blasphemy is officially punishable by death in Pakistan, this sentence has only ever been carried out by vigilante mobs.

