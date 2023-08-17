New US ambassador to Niger will arrive in country later this week

The U.S. Senate confirmed Kathleen FitzGibbon as the new U.S. ambassador to Niger late last month after the coup took place. FitzGibbon, a career foreign service officer, will arrive in Niamey later this week.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel stated that FitzGibbon will not present her credentials to coup leaders and that her arrival does not reflect a change in the U.S. government’s position on Niger. Western nations and democratic African nations have demanded ousted President Mohamed Bazoum’s reinstatement, but coup leaders refused these demands and have detained Bazoum and his family since July 26. Junta leaders recently announced treason charges against Bazoum which further inflamed regional tensions. Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland traveled to Niamey in early August but reported little progress after holding meetings with senior junta officials.

Read More:

https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/new-us-ambassador-niger-will-arrive-country-later-this-week-2023-08-16/