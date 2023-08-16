Libya militias battle in Tripoli after commander’s arrest

Clashes between two powerful militias supporting Libya’s UN-backed government erupted in Tripoli, resulting in the deaths of 55 people and injuries to 146 others. The fighting caused the city’s main airport to close and only ceased after one side released a detained commander that had triggered the conflict. Libya has been marked by political chaos since the overthrow and killing of long-serving ruler Col Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country is divided between an internationally recognized government in Tripoli and another in the east. Despite a 2020 ceasefire, factionalism remains a threat to stability.

read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-66520895